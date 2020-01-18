Leaked Fortnite emote suggests new Pokimane skin is on its way

Pokimane, one of the most popular female streamers on Twitch, could be getting her own skin in Fortnite after data miners discovered an unreleased emote named “Poki” earlier today.

The Poki emote looks to feature one of Pokimane’s viral dances on video sharing platform TikTok, according to several Fortnite leakers. The emote could be made available soon, assuming that there is a Pokimane skin that will be released alongside the emote.

Makks – Fortnite Leaks on Twitter Leaked locker footage of the “Poki” emote! https://t.co/NhHFyfweH0

Since it looks increasingly likely that Pokimane will be getting her own skin in Fortnite, this will be the second time that a streamer has their own skin in the game. Epic Games revealed yesterday that Ninja would be getting his own skin and emote in the game.

Ninja’s viral Pon Pon dance was added to live servers alongside the skin’s release. Since Pokimane’s emote has seemingly been leaked, her skin could follow soon.

FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter New dance got just decrypted… ”Poki”

On Jan 15, Pokimane said that she will be making an announcement today. This caused her fans to speculate about her potential plans, with some suggesting that she may make the switch to rival streaming platforms Mixer or YouTube. But this could be the reveal of her skin in Fortnite.

pokimane on Twitter i’d like to announce that i’m gonna announce that i have an announcement on saturday

Considering a Pokimane skin will likely follow from the emote, fans can expect many other streamers to get their own skin and emotes in the battle royale.

Update 1/18/2020 2:15pm CT: Pokimane has confirmed that her Fortnite emote will be released tomorrow.