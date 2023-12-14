Latest LEGO Fortnite patch adds even more tool durability, buffs Grappler, fixes Heavy Wool drops

It’s only been a week since LEGO Fortnite’s release, but Epic Games’ developers have been busy at work, making multiple changes that have been heavily requested by the game’s growing community.

In today’s update, for example, the devs are adding a plethora of changes to several systems in the game, including even more durability to tools. On Dec. 13, every tool and weapon was given a 30 percent increase to its durability after the popular small chest glitch was patched, preventing players from repairing their tools to full health.

Sturdy tools for an extended stay outdoors. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This time around, Rare and Epic tier tools and weapons are getting a 60 percent durability buff over what they were previously, allowing them to last much longer in the wild as you forage for those rare resources in the various biomes across the open world. This should help prevent the constant chore of having to craft multiple high-tier tools for an elongated foraging trip away from the village.

Additionally, the Grappler has been given 20 extra ammo from its original 10 shots, which adds plenty of value to an item that’s extremely effective in tight getaway situations but wasn’t exactly worth it for how many resources you’d have to use to create it. Now, players can get plenty of value out of the item as it saves them from certain doom in caves, mountain tops, and dangerous situations.

Heavy Wool is also getting a much-needed fix since it is an important endgame resource in LEGO Fortnite. Originally, players acquired Heavy Wool by petting or eliminating Rams. But recently, Ram spawns would only drop normal Wool instead. As a result, players were forced to scavenge for Heavy Wool in chests, Loot Llamas, or Rainbows. This fix should allow players to get Heavy Wool drops by petting Rams once more.

Finally, the developers have nerfed certain hostile creatures in the game, such as small critter health. Spiders under granite should be less prevalent, the Brute’s poison attack should deal less damage, and those pesky Frost Scorpions should deal less explosion damage as well.

Overall, it should be a bit safer to explore the wild in this latest LEGO Fortnite patch.