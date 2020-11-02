Lachlan’s Pickaxe Frenzy event grants Lachlan's skin before launching in Fortnite | Dot Esports

Compete in Trios to get Lachlan's skin before everyone else for free.

Fortnite players will have a chance to earn Lachlan’s cosmetic set four days before it’s added to the game’s Item Shop. Epic Games has organized a tournament named Lachlan’s Pickaxe Frenzy, which will grant the winners from each region the full set.

You’ll have to team up with two friends to win this tournament on Nov. 8. Your team will only have a pickaxe to attack and defend yourselves while searching for Rusty Cans, Impulse Grenades, Decoy Grenades, and Supply Drops to protect your team and eliminate your opponents.

It won’t be an easy competition since everything is limited. No shields or healing items will be available as well. You’ll have to eliminate an opponent or emote to regenerate health. The building material cap will be set to 10 per material, so every build counts.

How to compete

To participate in the tournament, go to the Compete Tab in the Game Lobby. Choose the Lachlan Pickaxe Frenzy Event and find the local time it starts for your region. Once the event window opens, you’ll have two hours to complete a total of 10 matches. The event playlist will be available in the playlist menu once the event has started.

If you’re interested in participating in the Lachlan’s Pickaxe Frenzy event, check out the official rules for further information.

The skin set was announced on Oct. 30 and contains a Lachlan outfit, back bling, emote, and pickaxe. Lachlan’s cosmetic set will be available for purchase in the Item Shop on Nov. 12.