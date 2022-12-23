Kai Cenat’s 200K Fortnite Mafia Showdown tournament is done and dusted, and after tens of thousands of fans tuned in to watch it live on his channel, the winner was none other than AMP Duke and Fanum. They’re both members of the YouTube creator supergroup AMP, which Kai Cenat is a part of, too.

They weren’t the favorites to beat the likes of Sommerset and Myth, Chica and Andre Drummond, Tfue and Cheetah, YourRage and AMP ChristNextDoor, and CouRage and Mark Phillips. Many put either Somerset and Myth or Tfue and Cheetah as the most likely. But they still managed to pull it off.

It came down to the wire. AMP Duke and Fanum only beat Sommerset and Myth by two points. But a few clutch moments made the difference, rounding it off to be quite a spectacle.

AMP Duke and Fanum’s epic win netted them $80,000 of the $200,000 prize pool.

The full scores and standings can be seen below.

Place Team Points Prize 1 AMP Duke and Fanum 56 $80,000 2 Sommerset and Myth 54 $50,000 3 Chica and Andre Drummond 51 $25,000 4 Tfue and Cheetah 48 $20,000 5 YourRage and AMP ChristNextDoor 42 $15,000 6 CouRage and Mark Phillips 38 $10,000

Kai Cenat was as surprised to see his pals win as anyone else. The Twitch star was convinced it would have been Myth or Tfue’s team. Still, he was stoked to see them take home the biggest slice of the prize-pool.

The Twitch star rounded off his tournament coverage by saying he enjoyed casting the tournament and would love to run more like it in the coming months.

So, the crossover between Kai Cenat and Fortnite isn’t over just yet.