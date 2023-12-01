It looks like Family Guy is finally coming to Fortnite with Chapter 5

Xbox accidentally revealed the upcoming Fortnite Chapter Five battle pass art on Dec. 1, and players quickly noticed Family Guy‘s Peter Griffin is coming to the game.

Fortnite Chapter Five, season one, Underground, is kicking off on Dec. 3. The key battle pass image shows a set of characters in spy gear in front of a supercar giving off a Mission: Impossible aesthetic. Peter can be seen wearing a tuxedo suit, and he looks unnaturally slim due to Fortnite character model standards. Regardless, players are exhilarated to finally see him after multiple teases.

I wish we could see Peter vs Chicken fight in Titled Towers. Image via Epic Games

One of the things players are planning to do is recreate the famous Peter vs. Chicken fight on the streets of Fortnite. Other scenes and moments from the show could be very well added to the game as emotes. One of the most popular suggestions is Peter’s “Bird is the word” dance and the “Sss… ahh” moment where he trips on the floor and spends an ungodly amount of time holding his knee in pain.

There’s a good chance other characters from Family Guy will make an appearance as skins or maybe NPCs on the island. Players agreed Stewie could even be a backbling for Peter through the battle pass. If that’s the case, I really hope there’ll be some sort of voice-over for him. Hearing Stewie say “What the deuce?” when getting shot at would be the best way to play Fortnite.

Another character that was slightly overlooked in this leak was Solid Snake from the Metal Gear series. “I got so excited to see Peter Griffin that I didn’t notice Snake lmao,” one fan wrote, and neither did I. Either of these characters will likely be a secret skin in the battle pass. But to know for sure, we’ll need to wait until Chapter Five launches.