Is Young Sheldon coming to Fortnite?

The Big Bang Theory’s TV legacy lives on with Young Sheldon. The franchise has captivated countless comedy lovers over the years and some fans are also avid Fortnite players who would love to see their worlds collide.

Considering Epic Games rolls out countless collaborations every year, a Young Sheldon x Fortnite crossover doesn’t sound that far-fetched. The rumors of such a partnership started spreading like wildfire on TikTok and Twitter at the end of 2023, and there have even been mock-up designs of the skins.

Will Young Sheldon come to Fortnite?

No, Young Sheldon won’t be coming to Fortnite anytime soon as the rumors and leaked images were determined to be fake.

The leaks were denied by a reputable Fortnite leaker, iFireMonkey on Twitter. Normally, when there’s a rumored collaboration in Fortnite, data miners find the traces of files that can verify the partnership. But that hasn’t been the case for Young Sheldon as there aren’t any in-game files that point to such a collaboration.

This doesn’t mean the two worlds will never collide, though. Epic is a master of collaborations, and there might come a time when the developer can sit down with Warner Bros. to work on a deal.

One of the other reasons why Young Sheldon rumors spread like wildfire was because of Fortnite’s December event and its name. Over 2.5 million people watched Fortnite’s The Big Bang event on Twitch, and the name “Big Bang” had players theorycrafting for future possibilities.

Each start and end date for Fortnite seasons is a possibility for Fortnite to roll out more cosmetics and partnerships to the game, and one of those days, you might finally get to see your favorite two universes merge. That was the case for me with My Hero Academia. It was a collaboration that I always wished for, and it finally happened in two stages between 2022 and 2023.

