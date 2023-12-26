Is the Travis Scott skin coming back to Fortnite?

While Icon outfits are all rare cosmetics, arguably none are as popular as the Travis Scott skin in Fortnite. Launched in 2020, it hasn’t returned to the shop since. Naturally, the entire fandom has been asking for the date of its comeback, so I’m here to clear the doubts.

Inspired by the American musician’s unique flair and tunes, the Travis Scott skin was released in Fortnite Chapter Two, season two. Players could purchase the skin for 1,500 V-Bucks via the shop during the Astronomical event, which offered a surreal in-game concert experience from the artist. But the shop had it listed for five days only before it was removed, and fans have been hyping up its return ever since.

Will the Travis Scott skin ever return to Fortnite?

As of Dec. 26, 2023, Epic hasn’t confirmed the return of the Travis Scott outfit to Fortnite yet. So we don’t know when the skin will come back, or if it’s ever going to. That said, based on a recent leak, good news might be around the corner.

Travis Scott, Rue, and World Warrior and much more rare cosmetics were also apart of the test 👀 pic.twitter.com/h4OFS51zRQ — Fortnite Leaks | Pluto V2 (@FortnitePV2) December 7, 2023

Earlier this month, prominent Fortnite leaker Pluto shared that some old and popular cosmetics were added to the Test Item Shop, including the highly sought-after Travis Scott outfit. If the leaks are to be believed, there’s a chance the outfit might return to the shop in the ongoing Chapter Five. Again, Epic has yet to confirm or announce this, so you should take the rumor with a grain of salt.

Why was Travis Scott removed from Fortnite?

While Epic hasn’t officially confirmed this, fans believe the company vaulted all Travis Scott cosmetics after the Astroworld Festival tragedy on Nov. 8, 2021. Conclusions were drawn based on Epic disabling Fortnite’s Daily Shop at the time Scott’s Old West emote was up for sale, two days after the tragedy.

Disabled on Nov. 7, 2021, the Daily Shop remained unavailable until the next refresh on Nov. 9. Needless to say, the emote didn’t return with the refresh. Moreover, none of the Travis Scott cosmetics have returned since, giving fans reason to believe that Scott may have been banned from the game so Epic could avoid controversies.

While Scott was blamed for what happened at the Astroworld Festival, in June 2023, he was deemed innocent by a Texas grand jury. Coupled with the fact that his new album Utopia’s release (July 2023) was right around the corner, this led to rumors that Fortnite would soon see the outfit’s return. Unfortunately for fans, that didn’t happen.

But Epic hasn’t exactly blacklisted the Travis Scott skin and other cosmetics related to him, as Epic’s CEO Tim Sweeney confirmed in a reply to a fan’s tweet earlier this year. When asked why Fortnite’s most popular skin hasn’t made a return despite Scott being in the clear, Sweeney said, “Travis Scott is welcome in Fortnite.” That said, Sweeney shared he’s not in the loop on item shop rotations, so he’s not aware of “what’s coming when, or what specific agreements with celebrities and brands affect the timing of those decisions.”