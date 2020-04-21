Here are the leaked Travis Scott skins and Astronomical challenges for Fortnite’s next patch | Dot Esports

The next Fortnite patch features a live concert with American rapper, singer, and songwriter Travis Scott.

Last year, players were given a taste of their first real-time in-game concert from DJ Marshmello. But this year, Epic Games is taking its concept to the next level. The two-day event will include skins and cosmetics, as well as new Astronomic challenges.

If you complete all of the challenges, you’ll get your own Travis Scott inspired skin, a new loading screen, a spray, and an emote. But if you simply attend the event and watch the concert live, you’ll receive a Cyclone Glider and two loading screens.

Luckily, almost everything the event has to offer has been leaked, including all of the challenges, and of course, the skins.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Concert schedule

April 23: North America, 6pm CT

April 24: EU and ME, 9am CT

April 25: Asia and Oceania, 11am CT

April 25: EU and ME, 10am CT

April 25: North America, 5pm CT

Astronomical challenges

Dance for 10 seconds on the dance floor at The Yacht or Apres Skis

Bounce off of five different giant Astro heads

Visit the stage north of Sweaty Sands

Travis Scott challenges! pic.twitter.com/6ymxoiGw37 — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) April 21, 2020

Astro heads are large golden statutes of Travis’ head, inspired by the cover of the rapper’s hit album Astroworld. They’re scattered across Fortnite and are easy enough to spot.

Image via FortTory

Rewards

Here are the rewards you’ll receive for attending the Travis Scott event, according to data miner FortTory.

Image via FortTory

Image via FortTory

Travis Scott skins

“LEAKED” Travis Scott skin and an Unknown Skin!



(via @Guille_GAG) pic.twitter.com/uwAD83f3Yb — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) April 21, 2020

The Travis Scott skin available through the event eventually transforms into an astronaut-themed version of the rapper. There will also reportedly be an Astroworld backbling—a theme park planet.

Astro World backbling! pic.twitter.com/cVxCyhF9n9 — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) April 21, 2020

Stay tuned for the once-in-a-lifetime event. You won’t want to miss it.