Is that All Might?: Fortnite’s My Hero Academia collab is showing up all over Japan

Fortnite has become one of the most popular live-service games over the last five years, drawing in millions of players from across the world each year. Part of the appeal is seeing what new franchises will make their way into the game, with the most recently announced collaboration being My Hero Academia on Dec. 16. As further proof, new ads for the crossover have begun appearing all over Japan.

In a series of tweets shared by different accounts this morning, fans can see a whole bunch of digital screens around Japan showing a new promo for the collab. While they’ve been appearing in different places, they all seem to be the same promo. The screen flashes laughter and says “Fear Not” with a small icon that looks like All Might before turning to “I am here!”

Video advertisements for Fortnite X My Hero Academia have started to appear all over Japan!



(Video by @shibuyasmash) pic.twitter.com/0Jhwf3bMpn — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) December 12, 2022

In a city square in Shibuya, you can actually hear the beginning of the teaser, with a laugh noticeable in the trailer. It’s very possible that this laugh could be All Might from the Japanese voice actor, doing his signature laugh that’s meant to instill hope. Paired with the message telling people to have no fear, it’s very clear that this could be a sign that All Might might be coming to Fortnite alongside Deku.

This is just speculation based on the first teaser we’ve gotten for the collab outside of the Chapter Four gameplay trailer. But All Might is one of the most popular My Hero Academia characters and arguably the mascot for the series, so it makes sense that he would join the battle royale if it meant stopping the bad guys.

This level of advertisement also likely points to a full-scale collab like the Dragon Ball one this past summer, which got similar ads. With only four days left until the official start date, it won’t be long before players are able to see what Fortnite has planned.