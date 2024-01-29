Is it too late to enter Fortnite’s FNCS 2024 qualifiers?

The Fortnite Championship Series unveiled a new format for 2024, complete with three Majors culminating in the FNCS Global Championship at the end of the year. With a $7,675,000 prize pool, you and your duo better make sure you don’t miss out.

Recommended Videos

To make it to the in-person Global Championship, run by BLAST, you will have to perform well at the Majors, but getting there means performing well at the open qualifiers. But as of the last week of January, the first set of open qualifiers has already come and gone. So is it too late?

Can I still qualify for Fortnite FNCS 2024?

It is not too late to enter the open qualifiers for the FNCS Majors. According to the FNCS information page, you and your duo just “need to reach a qualifying position in any of the three FNCS 2024 Majors.” So even if you miss the entirety of the first two Majors, you and your duo could theoretically still qualify for the Global Championship with a strong performance in the third Major. In fact, there are more Global Championship qualifying slots in the later Majors than the first one.

Here are the starting dates for the first round of all six FNCS 2024 open qualifier events (two per each Major):

Major One, Open Qualifier One: Jan. 26

Major One, Open Qualifier Two: Feb. 2

Major Two, Open Qualifier One: Apr. 12

Major One, Open Qualifier One: Apr. 19

Major One, Open Qualifier One: June 14

Major One, Open Qualifier One: June 21

To sign up for a qualifier, you and your duo need to be ranked Platinum 1 or higher. Each Major consists of two open qualifiers. Each open qualifier is made up of three or four rounds spread across three days of competition. Each round is a three hour window where teams need to earn as many points as possible over 10 matches to qualify for the next round.