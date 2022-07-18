Is Dragon Ball Z coming to Fortnite? Skin leaks and release date

Fortnite is one of the most popular games right now for entertainment and gaming franchises to collab with. In the last year, Fortnite has been increasing the number of anime collabs that have been introduced to the game. First, it was Naruto. And now, the Dragon Ball series will be getting its own unique event inside the game, according to leaks.

The rumors of the new collab started around two weeks ago when Fortnite’s v21.20 update came out and featured an asset for a little capsule that heavily resembled something from the Dragon Ball series. Now, with the v21.30 update, more assets have been found that point to which specific skins could be coming to Fortnite.

The skins that are likely to be coming to the game include Vegeta, Goku, Beersy, and a fourth unnamed skin that will likely be female, according to German Fortnite data miner MidaRado. Some have speculated that this character could be Android 18, Android 21, or Bulma since they are all popular characters from the franchise.

Goku, Vegeta & Beerus are confirmed as skins in the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collab. The 4th skin is most likely a female, any guesses on who it could be? (via @MidaRado)

Some information points to one of the gliders being the Attack Pod from the anime since there are patterns for it in the files.

One of the upcoming Dragon Ball x Fortnite cosmetics will be a Glider codenamed "Vigor"



As spotted by @FN_Assist, it looks like one of the Attack Pods from Dragon Ball.

More information has leaked about the collab too, and it seems as if Fortnite and Dragon Ball‘s partnership goes way beyond a few cosmetics. The collab, according to various data miners, will feature a location in the Battle Royale and Creative modes. There’s also talk of a potential new stamina item, which many attributed to the new capsules found weeks ago.

There could also be unique quests attributed to the event, just like there were with both Naruto collabs, although it’s unclear whether these will be like the Nindo Challenges or strictly for battle pass experience. Players will earn rewards through these quests that are attributed to the Dragon Ball franchise, according to leaks.

Other leaks point to the potential for a new Mythic weapon in Fortnite when the collab drops. MidaRado points out that a “Kamehameha” weapon is in the game’s files, potentially pointing to the ability to use the attack inside the battle royale.

Apparently, a "Kamehameha" will be added to the game as part of the Dragon Ball collaboration!



I'm not exactly sure what this is gonna be, but it's most likely a new Mythic Ability!



(via @MidaRado) pic.twitter.com/exuFu6DGXp — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 18, 2022

As a full-scale event, players could also get a unique lobby background for the duration of the collab, which could come as soon as the middle of August. Epic will be going on its yearly summer vacation and won’t be releasing any new updates to the game until this time next month. This lines up with the new Dragon Ball Super movie that releases on Aug. 19.

The fact that Epic is already adding these assets into the game means that this collab is happening sooner rather than later, pointing to a potential release date with the next content update. This article will be updated when an official release date for the events and/or skins is confirmed.