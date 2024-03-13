Category:
Is Dr Phil in Fortnite?

I’m on the fence about this one.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Mar 13, 2024 12:48 am
Dr Phil against a fornite splash art background
Images via Dr Phil and Epic Games

The wider Fortnite fandom has been left scratching its head after a viral social media post left everyone wondering if famous talk-show host and television celebrity Dr. Phil really does have a custom-designed skin in Fortnite.

Does Dr. Phil have a Fortnite skin?

Fortnite x Eminem collaboration art.
Dr. Phil is correct. Eminem does have three skins while he has none. Image via Epic Games

No, Dr. Phil doesn’t have a Fortnite skin yet. That doesn’t mean the man himself isn’t interested in having one. Although Dr. Phil ended his 21-season-long television career in 2023, you can still enjoy his entertaining personality on TikTok, where he uploads inspirational and sometimes memeworthy content—including Fortnite demands.

In his latest TikTok video, he asked why he doesn’t have a Fortnite skin yet while Eminem already has three, with the famed TV personality writing in the caption: “@FortniteOfficial Meet me at Rebel’s Roost to discuss the details.”

@drphil

@Fortnite Official meet me at Rebel’s Roost to discuss the details. #fortnite #gaming #pcgaming #epicgames

♬ original sound – BORT

The shock factor of Dr. Phil playing Fortnite aside, the biggest question Fortnite fans have after watching this clip is whether Dr. Phil actually plays Fortnite, and from the comments, it seems like many don’t think so due to his hand placement on the keyboard, his mouse, and from the way he was speaking.

But as this is a social media video—and quite probably a staged one at that—it’s likely he’s not playing Fortnite in this video. That doesn’t mean he may not play Fortnite (though we’d still put that at pretty long odds). And, even if he doesn’t, if Ariana Grande can have a custom Fortnite skin and not play Fortnite, so can Dr. Phil… theoretically.

Whether Dr. Phil does get a Fortnite skin is up to Epic Games. For now, though, there is no Dr. Phil skin in Fortnite and no comment from the devs about any future plans.

Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.