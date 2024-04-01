Is Diamond Hanz (Stonks Guy) back in Fortnite?

Quite a number of wacky and meme-based skins have found their home in Fortnite, and the Diamond Hanz cosmetic also falls under the same umbrella.

Recommended Videos

The Stonks Guy cosmetic was released back on April 1, 2021, in Fortnite, in reference to the “Stonks guy” meme showcasing a man standing in front of a graphic showing stock market numbers going up with an arrow on the April Fool’s day.

The 🔔 has been rung and Diamond Hanz is ready to answer the call.



Buy! Hold! Win! pic.twitter.com/bmP1czr326 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 1, 2021

For you April Foolers looking to add a new Outfit to your collection in Fortnite, here’s what you need to know about the Diamond Hanz skin in 2024.

Has Diamond Hanz (Stonks Guy) returned to Fortnite?

Yes, the Diamond Hanz cosmetic is back in the Fortnite shop as of today, and the bundle should rotate out soon after the April Fool’s Day end in the game, so make sure to grab the popular April Fools’ cosmetic from the store.

Diamond Hanz has two LEGO styles. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The “To The Moon” set contains the rare rarity cosmetic of Diamond Hanz, along with two LEGO styles that come with the cosmetic. On top of that, the bundle also has the Gains! Backbling, which shows the iconic orange-colored arrow from the meme. The whole bundle costs only 1,200 V-Bucks for the players.

How rare is Diamond Hanz (Stonks Guy) in Fortnite?

According to Fortnite Fandom, the Diamond Hanz cosmetic has appeared 28 times in the item store. However, the last time he was seen in the item store was 141 days ago, so it might be a while before it comes back into the shop.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more