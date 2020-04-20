How to watch Fortnite's Travis Scott Astronomical event | Dot Esports

It should be an out of this world musical experience.

Fortnite is the master of in-game events. Fortnite’s events range from the standard events to virtual concerts, putting other games to shame. The latest event is Astronomical featuring Travis Scott.

Fortnite was hosting virtual concerts before the COVID-19 pandemic forced people to retreat indoors. The latest, Astronomical featuring Travis Scott, is a welcome distraction from recent events.

Epic Games said Astronomical is “an other-worldly experience inspired by Cactus Jack’s creations, built from the ground up in Fortnite.” Multiple showings are scheduled at varying times to allow players from all over the world to participate from April 23 to 25.

How to watch Astronomical

Astronomical has five different shows scheduled:

Thursday, April 23 at 6pm CT

Friday, April 24 at 9am CT

Friday, April 24 at 11pm CT

Saturday, April 25 at 10am CT

Saturday, April 25 at 5pm CT

Eager potential attendees should make sure Fortnite is either downloaded or updated. Patch 12.41 will be available on April 21 in preparation for the event and should bring new goodies for players. For those who don’t have the game, it’s free to play and easily downloaded.

Spots are limited, though. The virtual gates open 30 minutes early. Much like in-person concerts, attendees should log in early to reserve their spot. The gates may open a half hour early, but showing up even earlier is recommended, provided the proper patch for the game is available. While Epic said that spots are limited, we don’t know how limited, so it’s best to plan in advance.

The exact location is unknown. Thanks to data miners and other early hints, though, it looks like it’ll take place at Sweaty Sands. As we get closer, more information will likely become available.

This isn’t the first virtual concert, though. Last year, Fortnite featured Marshmello. The event was smaller, with only one main showing and a secondary reprise for players who couldn’t make the first. It seems Fortnite learned from its first musical event and scheduled multiple showings throughout the week to make it more accessible to players all over the world.

Starting April 21, with Patch 12.41, players can earn gear by completing challenges. The gear includes skins, emotes, outfits and more. Attending any of the events will reward players with the Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two loading screens.