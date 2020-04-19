Dataminers unearth location of Travis Scott's concert in Fortnite | Dot Esports

Fortnite fans can likely expect a live concert from Travis Scott soon. Dataminers for the battle royale have found today an in-game teaser for the event and files depicting where the concert will be held.

Popular Fortnite data miner HYPEX uploaded a clip of an object approaching the map that plays an instrumental version of one of Travis Scott’s songs when players aim at the object. This is likely a teaser to promote the upcoming event, which does not currently have a confirmed date.

Astroworld is approaching the island👀 pic.twitter.com/N1fQ8wOVPq — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) April 18, 2020

HYPEX also discovered several files indicating where the Travis Scott concert will be held, and that construction of the stage will start soon. HYPEX posted two pictures of a boat and crane in the game files that indicate the construction of the stage will start soon as the files are already in the game. The boat also implies that the stage will be near or in the water.

The dataminer later posted images of the crane and boat next to Sweaty Sands, where the concert will likely take place. The images show the objects in various positions, so players will likely be able to see the construction of the stage progress over time.

This is not the first time Fortnite fans have been able to experience a live concert from a popular artist. Marshmello performed a 10-minute concert in February of last year and even performed a second time for fans who missed the first concert.

Rumors of a Travis Scott performance started when dataminers found a Travis Scott cosmetic in the game files in February. There is currently not a confirmed date of when the concert will take place, but fans will likely see the construction of the stage begin soon.