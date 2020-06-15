How to watch Fortnite's "The Device" event | Dot Esports

Everything we know about Fortnite is about to change.

Chapter Two, season two is coming to an end with “The Device” event on June 15. Whatever happens will likely shape the future of Fortnite, at least for the next season, which begins on June 17.

To be a part of the event, you’ll need to log in to the game and experience it live. “The Device” begins on June 15 at 2pm CT. Here’s how to watch it live.

The Storm rages on. Will Midas’ Machine break the Storm?



The Device is set to be activated on June 15 at 2PM ET. Space is limited! Show up 30 minutes early to help secure your spot and be there live. pic.twitter.com/NfCSSOvjGc — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 14, 2020

How to watch “The Device” event in Fortnite

Epic suggests logging in to Fortnite at 12:30pm CT on June 15 to reserve your spot to view the event in-game. There will be a special playlist to enter to view the event, like with events before it.

If you can’t make it into the game, whether it be because you can’t access your console or if there’s in a queue, the next best thing is to watch the event on someone’s livestream.

The Fortnite Twitch directory will be filled with dozens of streamers who are logged in and experiencing the event. The same can be found on YouTube’s directory and Mixer’s Fortnite directory.