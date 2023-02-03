How to watch FNCS Major One

Fortnite’s finally returning with a fully-fledged competitive agenda. After the 2019 Fortnite World Cup, the game’s competitive scene was in limbo due to the COVID-19 outbreak. With no LAN events in sight, many pros transitioned into streaming, and the remaining competitors participated in online events.

Epic is looking to reignite the glory days of Fortnite’s pro scene with FNCS Majors. Throughout 2023, there will be three FNCS Majors, each with three weeks of action. The best-performing players will earn a spot in the Fortnite Champion Series Global Championship in Denmark, which will crown the next Fortnite World Champion, the first after Bugha.

Considering it has been almost three years since the last Fortnite event of this caliber, FNCS Majors will be on the radar of every fan.

How can you watch Fortnite’s FNCS Major One?

Fortnite fans can tune into the FNCS Major One through the game’s official broadcasting channels listed below. There will be a total of three weeks in Major One, and the first week will begin on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Week two of FNCS Major 1 will kick off on Feb. 12, and the third and final week will start on Feb. 19. Once the first iteration of the FNCS Major is out of the way, competitors will set their eyes on the second and third installments as their race to the Fortnite Global Championship continues. Performing and placing well in these FNCS tournaments will be the key to claiming their seat on the biggest stage of Fortnite.

Throughout the events, fans will also be treated to Twitch drops which will feature exclusive drops.

Fortnite FNCS Major One prize pool

Fortnite’s FNCS Major One has a prize pool of $910,000. The tournament will host the best players from three weekly events, and the first two will also advance to the Global Championship Upper Bracket which will have a prize pool of $4,000,000.