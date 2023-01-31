All FNCS Major 1 Twitch drops and how to redeem them

The Fortnite Champion Series is starting up once again in 2023, all culminating in the World Championship later this year. But before that, players will need to qualify through the FNCS Majors, with those who tune in to them being awarded as well. As usual, Epic Games is offering cosmetics through the Twitch system.

Players can watch for new back bling, emoticon, and more during the FNCS Major One. Here’s all the information you need to know about the FNCS Twitch drops coming this weekend.

What are the Twitch Drops for the FNCS Major 1?

While we don’t know what each reward will be or the time requirement, Epic did provide a tweet showing the different items that will be available on Fortnite‘s Twitch page. These will likely be given after multiple watch goals with the last being the FNCS back bling for the current season.

FNCS Major 1 is closer than you think! 🤯



Starting this weekend, watch on Twitch, YouTube or in Legends Landing to claim the FNCS Major 1 Drops!



Here's everything you can get this season: pic.twitter.com/eQ8Zkv566w — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) January 31, 2023

As it stands from the tweet, it looks like players will be getting the following items:

One spray

GG Emoticon

FNCS profile banner

Loading screen

FNCS logo back bling

These items are usually given a little while after they’ve been redeemed, sometimes coming after Epic has put out a new update. It hasn’t been unheard of for there to be issues dealing with these rewards, but the developer usually makes good on these promises over time, if not immediately.

This is likely just the first round of the FNCS cosmetic Twitch drops that will be given out over the next year. With multiple Majors happening every season, it’s more likely that players will continue to get Twitch drops from each event.

That’s all the information you need to know about the FNCS Major One Twitch drops and how to redeem them.