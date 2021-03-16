How to unlock the Agent Jones skin and styles in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6 | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s Chapter Two, season six is here and Agent Jones is at its core. He was involved in the grand finale of season five and his story will continue to unfold over the next few months with the latest season.

On top of new gameplay features such as crafting, taming, and hunting, new areas of the map were added to give players a fresh game experience. A new battle pass was also created, including up to 100 tiers to reach. Every level rewards exclusive items for both free and premium version owners.

To unlock those tiers, weekly challenges will rotate and reward XP upon completion. Although the Agent Jones skin isn't involved in that, earning his six different styles will require players to complete challenges. Here's how to unlock his skin and styles.

How to unlock the Agent Jones skin and styles in Fortnite Chapter Two, season six

The Agent Jones skin can't be earned through challenges. Players will have to spend V-Bucks and purchase the battle pass premium version to get it. But that's all that will need to be done since the skin is the reward of the first level of the premium battle pass.

After reaching certain level caps, challenges will be offered to earn six different styles of Agent Jones. Here is the list: