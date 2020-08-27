How to unlock Rocket Racoon in Fortnite Chapter two, season four | Dot Esports

The latest season of Fortnite dropped on live servers this morning. The season features a wide cast of heroes and villains alike, all under the same banner versus Galactus. The trailer featured names like Wolverine, Iron Man, Thor, She-Hulk, Storm, Mystique, Doctor Doom, and Groot, but there was one more name that didn’t go unnoticed.

Rocket Racoon also made an appearance in the trailer and made the fans wonder whether he’d be available as a playable character or a pet. Unfortunately, he is neither of those things and is just featured in a built-in emote for the completed Groot skin.

This emote, “Battle Brother,” unlocks at Battle Pass level 49 and also introduces a new set of challenges to complete.

Screengrab via Epic Games

The awakening challenges of Groot include planting a seed on a heart-shaped island as Groot and emoting as Groot at a friendship monument.

The heart shaped island is located on the left of the A-4 tile of the map. You’ll notice three islands next to each other as you start landing there and the heart shaped one will be the leftmost island.

The friendship monument in question is located near the Coral Castle. Perform an emote between the hay and pipe-man and the built-in emote should unlock immediately. Rocket Racoon starts following Groot around upon usage and despite being an emote, Rocket Racoon also behaves like a pet since it doesn’t despawn for any time soon.