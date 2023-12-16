How to unlock free Holiday Boxy outfit in Fortnite and LEGO Fortnite

If you’re spending some of the holidays playing Fortnite and LEGO Fortnite, then you’ll be happy to know that some gifts are headed your way, including a new Holiday Boxy outfit that should help you show off your festive cheer.

The Holiday Boxy outfit is a free reward that players can grab during the 2023 Winterfest event, which will take place until the new year. The outfit can be picked up alongside 13 other daily rewards during the event, and if you miss out on one of these days, no worries—Epic Games has confirmed that these will stack up and be unlockable in the client.

Here is how to unlock this new outfit for both Fortnite and LEGO Fortnite.

How to unlock the Holiday Boxy outfit

Give the gift of yourself this holiday season. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players who want to rock this new outfit in both games simply have to launch Fortnite daily between Thursday, Dec.14 and Tuesday, Jan. 2. When you log in, there should be a new option in the Quests tab in the main menu called Daily Gifts. From them, you can claim all of the available rewards, including the new outfit.

This new outfit can be used in both Fortnite and LEGO Fortnite and can be immediately equipped when unlocked from your Daily Gifts. If you hold off on using the outfit and wish to use it on a different date, you can head over to your Locker, where both styles will be waiting.

Your presence will truly be a gift with this new outfit since it places your player character in a hilarious holiday-themed get-up with a gift box on its head—complete with a small hole ripped into its side and a cute bow at the top.