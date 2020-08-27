How to turn into She-Hulk in Fortnite | Dot Esports

She-Hulk, the female counterpart to Bruce Banner’s Hulk, has joined the cast of Marvel heroes and villains in Fortnite season 4. But before you transform into a big, green, and muscley monster, you’ll first have to play as the kind and gentle Jeniffer Walters.

The Jeniffer Walters skin can be acquired through the season 4 battle pass for 950 V-Bucks or approximately $9.50. When you equip it and jump into a game though, it’s not immediately obvious how to transform into She-Hulk.

To turn into the She-Hulk, you first have to unlock the Gamma Overload emote. To do this, you’ll need to complete a set of Awakening challenges. Visit Jennifer Walter’s office as Jennifer Walters, eliminate Doctor Doom’s henchmen as Jennifer Walters, and finally emote as Jeniffer Walters after smashing vases.

Once you’ve done this, you’ll automatically unlock the Gamma Overload emote, giving you the ability to transform into She-Hulk. You’ll have to rinse and repeat this process every game.

If you fancy playing She-Hulk and you’re not in the least bit interested in Jeniffer Walters, simply use the emote in the waiting area and jump into the action.

The full list of She-Hulk Awakening challenges and how to complete them can be found here.