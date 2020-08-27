All Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk Awakening Challenges in Fortnite | Dot Esports

Jennifer Walters, a.k.a. She-Hulk, is bringing the law with both brains and brawn into Fortnite’s fourth season.

There’s a bit of work for you to do before you get to hulk out. You first gain access to She-Hulk’s civilian identity Jennifer Walters at level 22. You’ll get to transform into her greener and meaner form seven tiers later through the use of the ‘Gamma Overload’ emote, which is only unlocked after completing Walters’ Awakening challenges.

Season 4’s Battle Pass will cost 950 V-Bucks, about $9.50, giving you access to a colorful cast of Marvel heroes and villains.

Image via Epic Games

Here’s how to complete the Jennifer Walters Awakening challenges.

Visit Jennifer Walter’s office as Jennifer Walters

After slipping into the Jennifer Walter’s skin, the first thing you have to do is visit your office.

Really, that’s it. Head to her office at Retail Row, possibly pick up some good loot, and you are done with the first challenge.

Eliminate Doctor Doom’s henchmen as Jennifer Walters

Next, head to the spot formerly known as Pleasant Park, which has been taken over by Doctor Doom. You’ll need to kill three henchmen that are patrolling the area, though it might be easier to find them if you head directly to the Doom House in the northern part of the location. They look like they are wearing a cheap, imitation skinsuit of Doctor Doom, and will fire back with their Combat Shotgun if alerted.

Doom’s Domain is going to be a hot spot for the foreseeable future. There are lots of challenges to be done here, and if you are lucky (or unlucky, depending on how prepared you are), you might even run into Doctor Doom himself.

Emote as Jennifer Walters after smashing vases

For the last challenge, you’ll need to douse yourself in gamma radiation by smashing a vase. There are three different spots on the far corners of the map, where you can find the vase, demarcated with a radioactive warning symbol.

Image via Epic Games

Indulge your inner destructive tendencies by smashing the vase, use the emote Gamma Overload to celebrate, and be rewarded by bringing out your stylish inner She-Hulk.