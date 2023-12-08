How to travel faster in LEGO Fortnite

You’ll quickly notice that despite the world of Fortnite LEGO being so big, you move slowly. As a result, you’re probably wondering if there’s a way to travel faster.

Unlike Fortnite’s regular island, the LEGO world is much bigger, and traversing it can be a tedious task. I needed to reach the desert biome, and it took me roughly 10 minutes of flying and sprinting to get there. To say traveling in LEGO Fortnite is annoyingly slow is an understatement.

Here’s how you can travel faster in LEGO Fortnite.

How can you travel faster in LEGO Fortnite?

Besides the regular sprinting and flying options, you don’t have many additional options to speed up your traveling in LEGO Fortnite. You can pick your poison, either one is quite slow. While you can use the Shift button to sprint, you enable flying by pressing the Space key twice in a row. The only problem is that sprinting has a stamina bar, and you have to walk a bit for it to regenerate. You can choose to toggle the stamina bar off during the world creation screen, but you can’t change it retroactively.

Later in the game, you can create your own vehicle. This drastically increases your speed, but you need to have a ton of different materials.

How to build a vehicle in LEGO Fortnite

A vehicle in Fortnite LEGO. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get as creative as you want while building a vehicle, but what worked for me is using:

One Dynamic Foundation

Four Large Wheels

One Activation Switch

This should get you across the zones at the speed of light, but the catch is that you can’t turn in different directions with this method.

I tried my best. Video by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, this is the only way of moving faster that I found so far. You can try building a road for your improvised vehicle, but I wouldn’t say it’s worth the effort.