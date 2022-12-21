How to throw Holiday Presents at different named locations in Fortnite Winterfest 2022

As one of the most popular live-service games in the industry right now, Fortnite is known to host seasonal events that provide chances for free cosmetics and plenty of battle pass experience. Winterfest 2022 is no different, bringing back Sgt. Winter and the Holiday Presents players have come to love. One of the current quests invited players to throw them at three different named locations.

To do this, you’ll first need to find three different Holiday Present throwables across the map, which can pose challenges. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to throw Holiday Presents at different named locations in Fortnite during Winterfest 2022.

How to throw Holiday Presents at different locations in Fortnite

Every Winterfest so far, Epic Games has brought back the Holiday Presents throwable that spawns a large present filled with goodies. As per usual, however, they’re seemingly one of the rarest items in the loot pool, showing up only occasionally and usually when you’re not looking for them.

Just know that they spawn on the ground and in chests, so going somewhere with the highest concentration of loot may help.

Once you’ve located your first present, likely at or near a large POI, throw it down at that location. Do the same thing at two different locations after that and you’ll complete the objective and be awarded the experience. Since there is no guaranteed way to get the Holiday Presents to spawn, it’s really just a matter of playing normally and hoping you come upon one.

Sgt. Winter can be found roaming the map, occasionally throwing down presents from the back of his vehicle. While these are likely the same throwables, Sgt. Winter only deploys them and defeating him would require that you fire on him and keep up with his truck.

That’s all you need to know about how to throw Holiday Presents at different locations during Winterfest 2022 in Fortnite.