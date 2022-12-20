As one of the most popular live-service games of the last five years, it makes sense that Fortnite would keep up the tradition of hosting holiday events each year. As part of this year’s Winterfest, players are opening free presents for cosmetics, finding Sgt. Winter on the island, and dueling it out amidst the holiday decorations. But some players aren’t sure where to find presents.

With these presents being required for one of the quests during the event, it makes sense that players would want to find them quickly. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find Holiday Presents during Winterfest 2022 in Fortnite.

Where do Holiday Presents spawn in Fortnite?

You will find Holiday Present throwables all across the map as chest and floor loot, which means you should look in places with the highest occurrence of this loot spawning. POIs like Anvil Square and Faulty Splits have a high concentration of chests, but Holiday Presents can also be found in smaller loot locations, where players will have overlooked them.

Once you have a Holiday Present, you’ll need to deploy it at one of three different named locations. If you found it at one of the larger POIs, throw it immediately to get your first part of the objective done. Because the chance of Holiday Presents spawning is so rare, you may need to accomplish this objective over the course of a couple of matches.

You can also find deployed Holiday Presents being thrown off the back of Sgt. Winter’s truck as he drives across the map, spreading mayhem. Just keep searching the map while playing normally and you’ll come across enough of the presents to complete your objective.

That’s all you need to know about where Holiday Presents spawn in Fortnite.