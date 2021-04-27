How to talk to an island soccer player in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6 | Dot Esports

The long-anticipated Neymar Jr. skin was released ahead of its scheduled arrival. Though the timer featured in the battle pass was pointing toward an April 27 release, Fortnite players were welcomed with a nice surprise on April 25.

Like most previous exclusive skins, players will need to complete a set of quests to unlock the Neymar Jr. skin in Fortnite. You’ll have even more challenges to complete if you’re also looking to unlock Neymar Jr.’s primal styles, meaning there’s a lot to do in Fortnite for anyone who wants to add Paris Saint-German’s superstar to their skin collection.

One of these challenges will require you to speak with a “soccer character” and there are three of them on the map. Luckily, talking to just one of them will be enough to complete this quest, allowing players to jump into a quick match and get this quest done within minutes if you know where and who to look for on the map.

Here’s where and how you can talk to a soccer character on the Fortnite island.

Where to talk to an island soccer player in Fortnite Chapter Two, season six?

Galactico

Galactico is potentially going to be the busiest of the three soccer players. He’s already hanging around in a popular landmark, Pleasant Park, in one of the oldest soccer pitches on the Fortnite map.

You’ll find Galactico in Pleasant Park’s center, around the middle portion of the soccer field.

Derby Dominator

The second soccer character, Derby Dominator, will be waiting for players on a small pitch located in the east corner of Holly Hedges. The field in question is half the size of the one in Pleasant Park, making it easier to notice while landing.

The grass is also a slightly different color compared to the usual shade found in Holly Hedges.

Shot Stopper

Shot Stopper, the last soccer player on the map, is located on another half-sized pitch in Dirty Docks. This one can be a bit easier to miss compared to the other soccer players on the map since tall walls surround the field.

If you land at Dirty Docks without noticing the pitch while you’re still up in the sky, just build a couple of ramps and look toward the east edge of the landmark, around the letter C in Dirty Docks.

How to talk to an island soccer player in Fortnite Chapter Two, season six

To complete the quest, you’ll need to talk to one of the soccer players above. Talking to NPCs has been around for a while now. All you need to do is get closer to them and use your interaction hotkey to start a conversation.

Once the NPC menu appears, you’ll complete the quest and you can also check out all the additional in-game challenges and rewards that an NPC has to offer by navigating through the menus.