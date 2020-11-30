How to take part in the Galactus Fortnite event | Dot Esports

The Nexus War finale event will mark the end of season four.

The end of Fortnite’s Chapter Two, season four is near. Galactus, the Devour of Worlds, is heading to the battle royale’s island ready to consume all of its energy. The one-time-only Nexus War event will mark the closure of season four’s plot and the start of the next season.

There’s no way to know exactly what will happen during the event, but players will likely battle together against Galactus to try to stop him from destroying Fortnite‘s island. And maybe fans will discover the setting of season five along the way.

Here’s what you need to know about Fortnite next season-ending event.

Nexus War live event’s date and time

Image via Epic Games

It’s taken more than three months for Galactus to finally arrive on the Island, but players won’t have to wait much longer.

The Nexus War event will start on Dec. 1 at 3pm CT.

How to participate in Fortnite’s Galactus event

Epic Games recommends that you download Patch 14.60 to make sure everything will run as planned. On Dec. 1, log into Fornite at least 60 minutes before the event starts. The event playlist is expected to go live 30 minutes prior to the start time, however.

Epic has “taken measures to ensure more people can attend the event” but didn’t specify how many players will be able to join the event.

You can use the recently added in-game video chat functionality and experience the finale with your friends. PC, PS4, and PS5 players can use the Houseparty app to talk and see their friends while participating in the ultimate fight against Galactus.