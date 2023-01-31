How to search a chest with a Falcon Scout in Fortnite

Epic Games continues to roll out a steady stream of fresh content for Fortnite players to enjoy each week. With new quests hitting the deck throughout the season, there’s always something new to do in Fortnite.

In addition to quests, Epic also adds new items to the game that spices up the gameplay experience. Falcon Scout is one of the most recent additions to Fortnite, and there’s also a challenge attached to it.

The challenge in question requires players to open five chests with the Falcon Scout, and here’s how you can complete it.

How do you search a chest with a Falcon Scout in Fortnite

Find a Falcon Scout, which can appear as ground loot, or inside regular and Oathbound chests.

Equip the Falcon Scout, and start looking for chests.

Once you locate loot chests, lower down Falcon Scout to ground level and interact with the chest to open it.

Image via Epic Games

You’ll need the last step above five times to complete the Falcon Scout challenge. While you may draw more attention than usual while looting with a Falcon Scout, you’ll also have the option to escape faster if someone decides to send you back to the lobby.

After opening five chests, you can ditch the Falcon Scout, or continue to use it as the game progresses to its later stages. By that point, you’ll likely have a full loadout which can also help you squeeze in a Victory Royale, the icing on top after completing a quest.