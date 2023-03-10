Fortnite Chapter Four, season two is coming with a new competitive system, including the road to qualify for the biggest tournament of the year, the Fortnite Championship Series Major Two Grand Finals on May 12.

In a blog post published on March 10, developer Epic Games confirmed all playlists and game modes in this new competitive season, all Arena modes, and how to qualify for Major Two.

As usual, any Fortnite player that follows the requirements and competitive rules of FNCS can qualify for the upcoming Major. Epic is making the system a bit more accessible this season with the removal of divisional cups to “allow more players to compete in FNCS.” Duos, with builds, is the game mode of Major Two.

FNCS Major Two schedule

The FNCS Major Two will span five weeks, with four being the qualifiers and the last one being the Grand Finals. Despite the last week having a unique name (Surge Week), it has no special rules and is just a regular week of competition. Here are all FNCS Major Two dates:

Weekly Competition

April 13 to 16

April 20 to 23

April 27 to 30

FNCS Major Two Surge Week

May 5 to 7

FNCS Major Two Grand Finals

May 12 to 14

How to play in the Fortnite FNCS Major Two qualifiers

To qualify for the FNCS Major Two, duos have to play in the competitive FNCS Weekly Sessions online happening in Fortnite starting April 13. Since there will be no divisional cups this time, there are no other requirements to compete in the qualifiers, aside from the global requirements to compete in official Fortnite championships such as age restriction and other eligibility criteria.

Qualifiers for the FNCS Major Two will span four weeks, and each week will have three days of competition. The first two days, Thursdays and Fridays, are open for everyone, and the goal is the same as always: score as many points as you can.

The scores of both days will then be added up to make up the top 50 duos from each region, which will then move on to the FNCS Major Two Weekly Finals. The best duos of each Weekly Finals will earn Series Points based on their performance, which will add up across all weeks until the end of the qualifiers period to determine the 40 duos that will move on to the Major Two Grand Finals.

In short, this is what you and your duo have to do to qualify for the FNCS Major Two Grand Finals:

Play in FNCS Weekly Sessions starting April 13.

Earn enough points in the first two days of competition every week to move on to that week’s finals.

Play in the weekly final to earn Series Points, which is what matters for the FNCS Major Two Grand Finals qualification

By the end of the four weeks of competition, have enough Series Points to be in the top 40 duos of your region.

FNCS Major Two and the FNCS Global Championship 2023

The best Fortnite duos from Major Two Grand Finals will secure a spot in the FNCS Global Championship LAN competition later in 2023. That means you and your duo must first qualify for the Grand Finals in your region and then meet the placement requirement of your region in the Finals: