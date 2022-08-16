How to purchase an item from a Dragon Ball Vending Machine in Fortnite

The much-anticipated Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover is finally here, and it brought a bunch of new features to the game.

Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus, four major characters from the Dragon Ball universe, have finally arrived in the popular battle royale.

A new mode called Versus Boards has also been added to the game, which puts you and another player in a one-vs-one scenario where you only have five minutes to eliminate your opponent. Some changes were made to the map as well, where Kame House can be found and Bulma can trade you powerful items.

And since we’re talking about items, it’s hard not to mention Nimbus Cloud and the renowned Kamehameha. They are both obtainable by visiting the vending machine in Fortnite.

Where to find a Dragon Ball Vending Machine in Fortnite

Visting a vending machine and shopping is required to finish a few quests that have been added to Fortnite with the Dragon Ball crossover. Luckily, it’s easy to find them because they appear on the mini-map. All three are close to each other as well. They’re near Coney Crossroads, Tilted Towers, and Rave Cave.

Here are the locations for the Dragon Ball Vending Machines

Image via Fortnite.GG

Once you find one of the machines, you may purchase an item with gold bars. Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloak, for example, are obtainable for one gold bar each. Purchasing one item from the machine is mandatory to finish the first set of quests in Fortnite’s Power Unleashed tab.