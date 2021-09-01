How to play Prison Breakout in Fortnite | Dot Esports

Regular Fortnite matches are fun, but they may start to get stale if you’ve been playing the game for a long time. There’s always something new to try in Fortnite, however. And with the Creative mode, you’ll hardly be likely to run out of new game modes to try out.

Prison Breakout is one of the most fun game modes in Creative. If you’re a fan of the TV show Prison Break and were wondering if you could pull off similar escapes, this mode gives you the chance to find out.

Screengrab via Fortnite

Getting into a Prison Breakout match isn’t too complicated. You can enter one by doing the following:

Log into Fortnite and navigate to the game mode selection menu.

Choose Creative and select Play.

You’ll load into the Creative island, where you’ll be able to hop into many other game modes.

Find a panel that allows you to type in an Island Code and paste Prison Breakout’s island code. Prison Breakout’s island code: 6531-4403-0726

After entering the code, you’ll be able to hop into a Prison Breakout match.

Prison Breakout is also available in the Featured section of the Discover tab right now, allowing players to join selected Creative mods quickly.

A Prison Breakout match is played with 32 players. Some players will be prisoners, while others will be guards who will be trying to stop the prisoners from escaping.

As a part of the Island Games event, there are quests that players can complete in some of the Featured Creative maps. You’ll can do these quests to get some sweet rewards while also getting to play a fun and interactive game mode.

If you’d like to continue playing Prison Breakout after it rotates out of the Featured tab, you can manually try the first method to enter the island via its code. Once it rotates out, there likely won’t be any quests to complete, but you’ll still be able to enjoy everything the game mode has to offer.