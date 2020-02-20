How to “Open Doors locked by an ID scanner” in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2

One of the more annoying quests added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 today is asking players to open doors using an ID scanner.

We say it’s annoying as we have found it does not always work or unlock. We opened a bunch of doors using the methods and were only sometimes rewarded for our troubles, so here is hoping it works better for you when you enter a game.

Saying that here is exactly what you need to do to complete the challenge.

The best place to go, in our opinion, is the Rig which is located in the southwest part of the map as there are a load of doors there you can open. There, you can either disguise yourself as a Henchmen in the phone box or knock one down and use him to open the door instead.

Then go towards a locked door with a scanner next to it and either allow the door to scan you, or hold the carried henchmen up against the door instead to unlock it.

If you have done everything correctly, the challenge should pop up in the top left of your screen to inform you of a job well done. Do this three times and you will complete the task.