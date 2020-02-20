How to “Disguise yourself in a Phone Booth in Different Matches” in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 has arrived and with it, a bunch of new challenges has been added to the game as usual.

The main challenge in the first week of content asks players to Disguise themselves in a Phone Booth in different matches which, at first glance, doesn’t really tell you a lot.

So, here is how to do it.

While there is a bunch of Phone Booth disguises around the map, the best and easiest place to grind it would be on the Yacht in the top right section of the map.

There is a Phone Booth out in the open that is easy to access and easy to find on your descent down and even if players are all around you, chances are you will be able to get in and out of it pretty quickly.

Even if you die, as long as you have entered the booth it will count towards the challenge. It’s then a simple task of completing this three times in three separate games to complete the task and get those sweet EXP rewards.