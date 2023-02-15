How to open Cold Blooded Vaults in Fortnite

Fortnite has just started a surprise event called Most Wanted, where the players will help the titular organization steal the wealth of the Cold Blooded clan. There are many quests associated with the event, but players also have the option to loot the Cold Blooded Vaults as long as they can follow a few simple sets.

These vaults resemble the ones from Chapter Three, where players are rewarded with a variety of currency and weapons once inside the vault.

Here’s how you open the Cold Blooded Vaults in Fortnite.

What do you need to open the Cold Blooded Vaults in Fortnite?

Screengrab via Fortnite.gg

All of the above locations have both Cold Blooded Vaults and Bosses as part of the new Most Wanted event. To open the Vaults, players will need to defeat bosses in order to get the Vault Keycard and then take it to the vault nearby.

This will likely be difficult, as the vaults are all guarded by Cold Blooded goons who will put up a strong fight.

If you’re going to take on one of these bosses, make sure you’ve prepared with your best gear and raised shields. This definitely won’t be your first stop when you load in and any players who try that aren’t likely to last long. If you can go in with a squad, you’ll be that much more prepared to take on the several guards blocking each vault.

