How to hit an opponent while Wolfscent is active in Fortnite

One of the most exciting parts about the new Fortnitemares update in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four is the ability to turn into a wolf.

Players can visit DJ Lyka, who resides at the Reality Tree, or visit any of the Alteration Alters located around the island to become a wolf with a few special abilities. One of those new powers is the Wolfscent Ability, which allows players to possess the tracking prowess and awareness of an actual wolf. The ability comes from players acquiring the Howler Claws.

While the Howler Claws are certainly a thrilling item to eliminate enemies with in Fortnite, they also serve another purpose. As a part of the Fortnitemares event, Epic Games is releasing daily quests for players to complete for XP and cosmetic rewards. Each of the challenges rewards players with 15,000 XP. There will be two challenges per day, meaning players can earn 30,000 XP every day as long as they complete both of the available tasks.

One of the first challenges that Epic Games has tasked players with in Fortnitemares is to use the Wolfscent Ability to hit an opponent. We explain exactly how to do that below.

Hit an opponent with Wolfscent in Fortnite

The first step you need to accomplish is to actually acquire the Howler Claws. You can do this by stepping on any Alteration Alter around the island and performing the Ritual Emote. These alters are either found around DJ Lyka at the Reality Tree or other locations on the map.

Once you have the Howler Claws, you need to wait for the Wolfscent Ability to charge up. This is marked by a meter on the left side of your screen. After the Wolfscent Ability is charged, hit the button that’s shown on the left side of the screen to activate it. But you might want to wait to activate until you know you will be getting into an encounter with an enemy.

To complete this challenge, you need to hit an opponent while Wolfscent is active. If you activate it with no enemies nearby, the chances of you hitting an opponent before the ability runs out are slim. So wait for an opponent to make themselves known, activate the Wolfscent Ability, and use your newfound tracking prowess to hunt the enemy down.

Once you’re near an enemy, use the Howler Claws’ attacks to slash them. As long as your Wolfscent Ability remained active as you hit an enemy, then the challenge will be marked as complete.