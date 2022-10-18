Who is DJ Lyka in Fortnitemares?

The Halloween season has arrived in Fortnite with Epic Games releasing the annual Fortnitemares update this morning.

This update has brought a number of map and gameplay changes to the Chapter Three, season four island. From the Zero Build Horde Rush game mode with Cube Monsters to exclusive cosmetics that are only available via completing challenges, there’s a ton of content to consume this year. But perhaps the biggest change players will notice is there’s a new NPC on the Fortnite map: DJ Lyka.

DJ Lyka is an NPC that can be found at the Reality Tree. As their name would suggest, DJ Lyka is a musical artist that pumps out beats to players when they get near their location. But the DJ also has some extraordinary powers aside from their musical prowess.

Find out everything you need to know about DJ Lyka in Fortnite below.

Finding DJ Lyka in Fortnite

For starters, players will want to know exactly where DJ Lyka is located on the island. Either from the Battle Bus or another spot on the map, travel to the Reality Tree, which is found on the western side of the island. You can enter the Reality Tree by using the chrome structures that are placed around the POI.

Inside the Reality Tree, you will immediately hear DJ Lyka’s music playing. Make your way to the middle of the tree and you’ll see the DJ standing on a floating platform with some tablets around them. From here, you can either choose to listen to the music with some popcorn or gain the powerful abilities that DJ Lyka can grant you. If you choose to get closer to the DJ and listen to the music, you’ll enter a rave that comes complete with a light show and louder music. But you won’t be able to get up to DJ Lyka due to an invisible wall that encompasses them.

Unlocking the Howler Claws and Wolfscent Ability

Inside the Reality Tree, and near other POIs on the Fortnitemares island, you will see Alteration Alters. These Alters are embedded in the ground surrounding the Reality Tree and DJ Lyka. They look like small, blue wormholes with a metal casing around them.

Once you find one of them, step on it and press the option to perform the Ritual Emote. After you’ve done so, you will unlock the Howler Claws. These Claws give you the Wolfscent Ability, which can be activated by howling. This ability allows you to track enemies that are nearby as well as lets you know if an enemy is behind you. This will be signified by a heartbeat sound.

The Howler Claws in action. | Image via Epic Games

In terms of attacking, the Howler Claws come with a couple of abilities. The first is a slash attack that hits enemies four times while on the ground. The other is an air slash that sees you double jump and hit enemies twice while in the air.

Essentially, DJ Lyka turns you into a full-on wolf monster that’s capable of wreaking havoc all across the Fortnitemares island.