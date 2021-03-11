How to 'hire a character' in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 5 | Dot Esports

The final week of Fortnite’s Chapter Two, season five has arrived and the last set of weekly challenges went live today. If you’ve been looking forward to completing your battle pass, then this is the time to make that final push.

One of the quests this week requires players to hire an NPC. These AI-based characters were introduced at the beginning of the season. NPCs generally sell Exotic or other rare weapons in exchange for gold bars—and some of them can be hired.

When you hire an NPC, they’ll start following you around while trying to shoot your enemies. They’ll simply act as a bodyguard, but they may have trouble following you until the last cycle. Hiring an NPC is especially useful during the early stages of a match where you’ll be competing against other players to stay alive in a landmark.

How can you hire a character in Fortnite Chapter Two, season five?

While the quest sounds simple enough, not all NPCs are eligible for hire. Only a handful of them can be hired for gold bars and most have multiple spawns. NPCs with different spawn locations appear randomly at one of them in every match, meaning it may take a few tries until you get to hire them.

We’ve tracked down all the hireable NPCs who have static spawns so you can complete this quest in a single attempt.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Reese at Dirty Docks, Mancake at Butterbarn, Mauve at Shipwreck Cove, Bandolier at the Flushed Building, Longshot at the hill east of Misty Meadows, and Fishstick at the Coral Castle can be hired to complete this quest. All of these NPCs spawn at the same place in every match.

Once you approach an NPC that can be hired, interact with them and click on the icon that has a plus sign to complete the process.