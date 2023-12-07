How to get your gear back when you die in LEGO Fortnite

After speculation and anticipation, LEGO Fortnite is finally here. Players can dive into the new survival mode and learn the basics before fully devoting themselves to it. One such aspect is how to get your stuff back once you die.

Contrary to the normal battle royale playlists, LEGO Fortnite has two modes—survival and sandbox. The first requires you to collect resources and build your village, while also battling different enemies. Sandbox is similar, with the exception that you may spawn the resources and items you need, which makes it very easy.

With such gameplay, it’s more than obvious you’re going to die a bit here and there in LEGO Fortnite. Even the biggest pros will take a while before mastering the game, especially in survival mode, where everything is harder to collect. Fortunately, your gear doesn’t disappear in LEGO Fortnite, and here’s how you can get it back.

How to retrieve gear in LEGO Fortnite after you die

The game makes it quite easy to relocate your stuff after you find yourself making a mistake and dying in LEGO Fortnite. Once you respawn, you will see a colorful beam of light that’s going to shine right on your dropped gear.

Your gear will be in a backpack too, so you don’t have to worry about it lying scattered across the ground.

It’s hard to miss it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Therefore, it’s really easy to go back and get it, though, it depends on where and how you died. If it was from the hands of some dangerous foes, you might want to bring your friend and some weapons along with you, so you don’t die again.

Luckily, the game mode is free-to-play, so you can gather your squad and jump into LEGO Fortnite as we speak. It went live on Dec. 7 and is available straight from the game’s menu.