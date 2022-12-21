As a consequence of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)’s decision following Fortnite developer’s violation of the “Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act” (COPPA) in December 2022, players can now get a refund of the game.

The Commission said Epic Games “charged parents and gamers of all ages for unwanted items and locked the accounts of customers who disputed wrongful charges with their credit card companies.”

Players affected by these violations are now eligible for a refund. In addition, the developers are required to pay $520 million dollars to compensate those players.

Here’s how to know if you’re eligible for a Fortnite refund and how to get it.

How to get your Fortnite settlement refund

Knowing if you’re eligible

The FTC has detailed the criteria for being eligible in a public FAQ. Here are the criteria:

“Parents whose children made an unauthorized credit card purchase in the Epic Games Store between Jan. 2017 and Nov. 2018”

Fortnite players who were charged in-game currency (V-Bucks) for unwanted in-game items (such as cosmetics, llamas, or battle passes) between Jan. 2017 and Sept. 2022

Fortnite players whose accounts were locked between Jan. 2017 and Sept. 2022 after disputing unauthorized charges with their credit card companies.”

You can sign up for email notifications to see if you’re eligible, as well as check your purchase history either in your Fortnite account or bank account.

Obtaining a refund

The refunds are still a work in progress, according to the FTC. As such, there is no way to get a refund at the moment. Stay tuned for updates on the situation.

It’s recommended not to use any other third-party service which claims to determine if you’re eligible and beware of emails you might receive from scammers pretending to give you money or V-Bucks.