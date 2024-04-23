How to get Thor Ragnarok Hulk and Hela skins in Fortnite

Two more cosmetics from Marvel have joined the fray after the 29.30 update hit the live Fortnite servers, bringing another Hulk cosmetic and Hela to the island.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Sakaaran Champion Hulk and Hela appear in Thor: Ragnarok, a renowned comic flick. Thor finds himself in a gladiatorial contest with Hulk on Sakaar and has to fight with his sister Hela, the Goddess of Death, to protect Asguard.

Besides this collaboration, Marvel has teamed up with Fortnite many times, bringing in the Avengers and many other iconic characters. The title also had an Avengers-themed Chapter Two, season four, in which players had access to the Avengers’ special abilities and had to face Galactus’ wraith in the season-end live event.

Here’s a look at the skins and how you can get them in Fortnite.

How to get Sakaaran Champion Hulk and Hela Odindottir skins in Fortnite

Neither Sakaaran Champion Hulk nor Hela Odindottir is available in the Fortnite item store at the time of writing. But they should be arriving soon, according to leaker FN Assist. You can navigate to your item shop to pick them up when they release.

The Sakaaran Champion Hulk cosmetic comes with the Champion’s Helm style, which can be unequipped to remove the headgear from the skin, giving it a fresh look. The cosmetic also comes with its backbling, pickaxe, and wrap in Fortnite. Hela comes with two styles—Hela Odindottir and Einherjar Commander—along with a pickaxe.

