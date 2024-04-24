How to get the Tactical Assault Rifle in Fortnite

Epic Games constantly rotates weapons in Fortnite. With each new season and week full of quests, the game makes some new additions and vaults other weapons in the arsenal. This week, the Tactical Assault Rifle is back in all its rarities.

Recommended Videos

The Tactical Assault Rifle returned to the game with the latest Fortnite update, v29.30, on April 23. This weapon can be found in all the rarities in almost every part of the map. This includes chests, the floor, and other common places. In this guide, you’ll learn how to get this weapon in the fastest way possible.

How to find the Tactical AR on the map

The location of Apollo, shown with the blue marker just south of the snowy region of the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is only one specific location on the map where you’re guaranteed to be able to find and purchase this weapon, avoiding the need to loot multiple locations. The character Apollo, apart from selling portals to teleport into the sky and talk with him about other things, also sells this newly added AR.

Apollo is waiting just a little higher than Mount Olympus. Just before the snowy part of the map begins, this character will be there to sell the assault rifle. It can be bought for only 300 gold in the Epic rarity with a random sight that cannot be chosen before buying it. The weapon can always be modified in any available bunker.

Is this new AR even good?

Apollo sells the AR for 300 gold. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This weapon is ideal to help you make it through the first few circles of the match and keep you alive while getting more loot. This AR deals 22 damage with every bullet, with a very good multiplier of up to 34 damage. The Tactical Assault Rifle is the only weapon of this kind that needs light bullets like the SMGs in Fortnite, making it easier to find more ammunition.

Having this unvaulted weapon can help make one of the quests of week seven easier. This quest is about dealing 800 damage to any kind of opponent with this rifle, which means you can hit NPCs or players. This rifle is a highly versatile weapon that’s particularly useful during the initial stages of the match or in quick encounters.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more