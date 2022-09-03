How to get the Shadow Tracker in Fortnite

In Fortnite, players will come across various weapons of higher rarities that deal a ton of damage to the opponents. Most weapons are rotated at the start of every new season, and some popular guns from the previous chapters are often unvaulted. You will find most of these weapons as ground loot, in chests, and from Supply Drops. Similarly, there are a few weapons that you can purchase from NPCs from all across the map. You will need Gold Bars to purchase weapons from NPCs. We recommend saving up on Gold Bars before purchasing weapons from NPCs in Fortnite.

NPCs in Fortnite sell Exotic weapons, which are quite powerful compared to normal rarity weapons. These NPCs are situated across the map, and you will find them at different POIs and unnamed landmarks. The Shadow Tracker Pistol is a unique Exotic weapon in Fortnite. It uses light ammunition and has a special feature. If you shoot opponents with this weapon, their location will be revealed to your teammates for a brief period. This makes it one of the best sidearms in the game, and you can acquire it easily by purchasing it from an NPC. So, if you want to buy the Shadow Tracker in Fortnite Chapter three, season 3, we have you covered.

Here’s where to find the Shadow Tracker Pistol in Fortnite.

Shadow Tracker Exotic weapon location

Screengrab via Epic Games

You can purchase the Shadow Tracker from the Sunbird NPC in Fortnite Chapter three, season three. This NPC is located at an unnamed landmark called the Temple, north of the Lazy Lagoon POI. Check the white circle on the map image above to see the exact location for this NPC.

To purchase the Shadow Tracker players will need around 400 Gold Bars. You can collect these Gold Bars by opening chests, cash registers, and safes and eliminating players. Once you have the required amount, head to the Temple landmark, and purchase it from the NPC.

The Shadow Tracker’s unique feature makes it a strong choice, especially if you play squad mode. You can essentially tag opponents with a few bullets and reveal their location for quite a while. The Temple landmark is right next to Lazy Lagoon, and it’s a hot-drop location. You can expect several other opponents landing at this spot to interact with the Sunbird NPC.

We recommend players find weapons and shields before heading to the Temple to purchase this Exotic weapon. The Shadow Tracker becomes highly effective when opponents are camping and playing for placements during the endgame. Get this weapon early on in the game to have an advantage in every encounter.