All exotic weapon locations in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

Fortnite’s map is constantly evolving, with new POIs and characters seemingly springing up at random. Some of the characters walking around the island can provide the player with uniquely powerful weapons, given that they have the gold to trade for them. All it takes is knowing which NPCs to look for and where to find them.

There are only four exotic weapons so far this season, with the characters holding them being spread around the map. Each weapon either goes for 400 or 600 gold bars, which means players will have to save up to get them. The current exotic weapons in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three are the Shadow Tracker, the Marksman Six Shooter, The Dub, and the Boom Sniper Rifle.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Players can purchase the Shadow Tracker from Sunbird on the second level of The Temple, just outside of The Daily Bugle. It costs 400 gold bars and it’s an exotic variant on the standard Suppressed Pistol. It will mark enemies that it has hit for a short period of time.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Cuddle Team Leader can be found at the top of their new roller coaster, celebrating the successful beating of the Imagined Order. CTL will sell you an exotic Marksman Six Shooter for 400 gold bars. With its high critical damage, it’s easy for the Six Shooter to deal with an enemy in just a couple of shots.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Players will find Ludwig hanging out at The Joneses, where he’ll talk about how much he’s looking for a fight. To help the player take down their enemies in the loop, Ludwig sells The Dub exotic shotgun. The Dub is a short-ranged weapon that knocks back the player upon firing and any enemies that it hits.

Screengrab via Epic Games

The Visitor can be found at Sanctuary near the seven launch pads in the middle. He’ll help the Loopers by selling them an exotic Boom Sniper Rifle for 600 gold bars. The Boom Sniper gets its name from the Clinger it fires, dealing explosive damage to the player’s target.

While these are the only exotic weapons currently in the game, Epic Games could add more as the season continues. In the meantime, players can get a leg up on the competition by purchasing this exotic gear.