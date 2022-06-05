All NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

NPCs have become a core part of the Fortnite experience. Not only are they essential parts of a season’s storyline, but they also found themselves a place in the metagame.
Players can acquire items from NPCs or complete additional missions to unlock other favors. Epic Games introduces new NPCs to the game with each season, and Chapter Three, season three, isn’t any different.
Though there will be familiar names from the last season, new NPCs will be the source of attention, especially during the first week of the new season. This is mainly because of quests requiring players to interact with the new NPCs, rewarding players to explore the new in-game elements.
The Chapter three, season three collection book includes the following NPCs, according to data miner iFireMonkey.
- Sunbird
- Kyle
- The Visitor – Was located in the Large Island on the East coast in Chapter Three, season two
- The Origin – Was located in the Sanctuary in Chapter Three, season two
- The Scientist – Was located in the Synapse Station in Chapter Three, season two
- The Paradigm
- The Foundation – Was located in the Sanctuary in Chapter Three, season two
- Fishstick
- Quackling – Was located in Camp Cuddle in Chapter Three, season two
- Cuddlepool – Was located in Camp Cuddle in Chapter Three, season two
- Metal Team Leader – Was located in Camp Cuddle in Chapter Three, season two
- Mullet Marauder – Was located in The Joneses in Chapter Three, season two
- Rustler
- Bunker Jonesy – Was located in The Joneses in Chapter Three, season two
- Ludwig – Was located in The Joneses in Chapter Three, season two
- Jonesy The First – Was located in The Joneses in Chapter Three, season two
- Haven
- Stash’d
- Cuddle Team Leader – Was located in Camp Cuddle in Chapter Three, season two
- The Imagined – Was located in northeast of The Daily Bugle in Chapter Three, season two
- Bao Bros – Was located in Condo Canyon in Chapter Three, season two
- Mancake – Was located in Rocky Reels in Chapter Three, season two
- Guaco – Was located in Greasy Grove in Chapter Three, season two
- Lil’ Whip – Was located in Coney Crossroads in Chapter Three, season two
- Cryptic
- Mitosis – Mitosis will become available in the game later in the season