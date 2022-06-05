All NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

NPCs have become a core part of the Fortnite experience. Not only are they essential parts of a season’s storyline, but they also found themselves a place in the metagame.

Players can acquire items from NPCs or complete additional missions to unlock other favors. Epic Games introduces new NPCs to the game with each season, and Chapter Three, season three, isn’t any different.

Though there will be familiar names from the last season, new NPCs will be the source of attention, especially during the first week of the new season. This is mainly because of quests requiring players to interact with the new NPCs, rewarding players to explore the new in-game elements.

The Chapter three, season three collection book includes the following NPCs, according to data miner iFireMonkey.