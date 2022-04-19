How to get the Secret Sledge pickaxe in Fortnite

The Fortnite v20.20 update has brought a whole set of new content to Chapter Three, season two, including the Prowler quests, the week five challengers, a new Ranger Shotgun, and covert operations, which include the Secret Sledge pickaxe.

The Secret Sledge pickaxe covert operation is another quest by The Origin to take down the Imagined Order. To complete it and unlock the item, players have to finish four quests starting on April 22. All of them have to be done in the new Zero Build mode that Fortnite introduced on March 29 after years of it being heavily requested by fans.

None of the four challenges have gone live yet, but popular Fortnite data miner iFireMonkey has said on Twitter that the first task will go live on April 22 at 8am CT and end on April 26 at 7:59am CT.

Help The Origin complete a covert operation in Zero Build. You must finish both stages of each Quest before time runs out to receive the next Quest! Your first task begins April 22 at 9 AM ET. pic.twitter.com/wVzBLqDTuc — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 19, 2022

How to complete the four challenges required to get the Secret Sledge pickaxe in Fortnite

The players who successfully complete all four quests in the Zero Build mode of Fortnite will be rewarded with XP and the Secret Sledge pickaxe. Here are all of the challenge dates, according to data miner iFireMonkey.

First challenge: Begins on April 22 at 8am CT and ends on April 26 at 7:59am CT.

Second challenge: Begins on April 26 at 8am CT and ends on April 28 at 7:59am CT.

Third challenge: Begins on April 28 at 8am CT and ends on April 30 at 7:59am CT.

Fourth challenge: Begins on April 30 at 8am CT and ends on May 2 at 8:59am CT.

There are no details about the challenges themselves, but this article will be updated as soon as more information is unveiled.