How to get the Poseidon skin in Fortnite

"Gods, old friends, go easy on me."
Published: Mar 11, 2024 10:13 am
Over the years, countless big names have graced Fortnite with their presence. As a part of Chapter Five, season two, it’s now the Greek gods’ turn in the game, and the list includes Poseidon.

After seeing the list of available Greek god skins in the game, I immediately got excited about the Poseidon skin in Fortnite since he’s my favorite of the bunch. But after downloading the Chapter Five, season two patch, I was disappointed.

Why are Fortnite fans complaining about the Poseidon skin?

The god of the seas can be described as the odd one out in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two. Upon loading up the new patch, fans flooded into Fortnite’s Reddit community, expressing their shock over the Poseidon skinThe main reason behind the complaints is that the new Poseidon skin is technically Rippley.

Considering the serious theme of the season, not many expected Poseidon to end up as the “slurp themed meme skin,” causing him to become the most unpopular Greek god in Fortnite.

How to unlock the Poseidon skin in Fortnite

poseidon in fortnite.
God of Slurps. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Poseidon skin in Fortnite, you need to get to battle pass level 26 in Chapter Five, season two. Once you fulfill the level requirement, you can get the Poseidon skin for nine Battle Stars.

How to unlock the Immortal Poseidon skin in Fortnite

immortal poseidon in fortnite.
You can’t go wrong with purple. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get the Immortal Poseidon skin by leveling up the Chapter Five, season two battle pass to 32. At the 32nd level, you’ll be able to buy the Immortal Poseidon skin for nine Battle Stars.

How to get the Magmatic Poseidon skin in Fortnite

magmatic poseidon in fortnite.
Is it hot in here, or is it just this skin? Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to complete the Chapter Five, season two battle pass before unlocking Magmatic Poseidon. After maxing out the battle pass, you need to complete Magmatic Poseidon’s prerequisite, claiming bonus page one rewards.

