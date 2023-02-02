How to get the Gohan Beast spray in Fortnite

Dragon Ball Z is having its second coming to Fortnite. During Summer 2022, the popular anime had its introduction to the Fortnite world which came with a memorable event.

From various skins from the show to new in-game mechanics, Fortnite welcomed Dragon Ball Z in the best way possible. It looks like Epic Games planned more for the franchise, however, since the two are back with another collaboration.

Once again, there are Dragon Ball-themed Weekly Quests that reward players with cosmetics and one of these items is the Gohan Beast spray.

How do you get the Gohan Beast spray in Fortnite?

Fortnite fans will only complete a single Dragon Ball-themed Weekly Quest to acquire the Gohan Beast spray.

The weekly quest has to belong to the Dragon Ball event as the regular ones won’t be enough. There’s also a time limit, and players will only have until Feb. 7 to get the Gohan Beast spray. After that date, the event will rotate out for something new.

If you’re looking to submerge yourself into DBZ content while they’re here, there’s also a special Fortnite island designed for the occasion. Inside the island, players will find iconic locations from the anime alongside obstacle courses. The map itself is a ton of fun and it allows players to experience the DBZ content to its fullest.

Considering there’s no telling when the famed anime franchise will be visiting Fortnite again, it’ll be a decent idea to snatch all the cosmetics and reward you can.