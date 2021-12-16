How to get the Blizzabelle skin in Fortnite

Fortnite's Winterfest event is now live and the free skin is available to all players.

The Winterfest event in Fortnite is officially live and Epic Games is celebrating the occasion by giving players a free skin for the holiday season. The new Blizzabelle skin is available now for free to all Fortnite players who log into their account through the Epic Games Launcher between now and Jan. 6, 2022.

To acquire the new Blizzabelle skin for yourself, navigate from the Fortnite home screen over to the in-game Item Shop. Under the “Special Offers & Bundles” section of the shop, the Blizzabelle skin should be the first new item offered up.

Tis’ the season of giveaways 🎁



To celebrate the @EpicGames Holiday Sale, we’re giving away the Blizabelle Outfit. Claim yours in the Item Shop after logging into your account via the Epic Games Launcher until January 6, 2022. pic.twitter.com/SLCVbrBodk — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 16, 2021

You don’t need to head over to the Winterfest Lodge to obtain the skin since the Blizzabelle skin is not included as one of this year’s Winterfest Presents. To claim the skin for yourself, simply click on the Blizzabelle icon in the Item Shop and select “Purchase.”

The skin is completely free, so you won’t need to worry about spending any real-life currency or V-bucks on it. Once you’ve “purchased” the skin, you’ll find it under the Outfits tab of your Locker.

The Blizzabelle skin will be available in Fortnite throughout this year’s Winterfest event, which will last until Jan. 6.