How to get the Beast Brella Umbrella in Fortnite

Umbrella gliders are usually only given out to those who manage to score a Victory Royale during a season in Fortnite. But times appear to be changing with the upcoming MrBeast Fortnite crossover event. During this time, players can get their hands on the Beast Brella Umbrella glider.

The Beast Brella glider joins 11 other MrBeast-inspired cosmetics coming to Fortnite with the MrBeast crossover event.

This new glider won’t be available in the shop, though. So if you want to show off this stylish umbrella to your friends, here’s how to get the Beast Brella in Fortnite.

How to get the Beast Brella Umbrella

If you’re looking to unlock the Beast Brella in Fortnite, you’ll need to participate in MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge. The event is described as a map requiring players to “avoid hazards, collect coins, and survive extreme challenges.” The Beast Brella glider will be an exclusive reward for those who rank in the top 100,000 players in the event.

MrBeast’s event map will be available to all players starting on Dec. 13 at 8am CT, but the actual competition will go live on Dec. 17 from 11am CT to 2pm CT. Once the map goes live, you’ll be able to access it through the Fortnite Competitive tab or by entering “7990-6907-8565” in the Island Code menu.

Players looking to get their hands on the Beast Brella glider in Fortnite will need to have two-factor authentication enabled and also must be account level 15 or above to participate in MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge.